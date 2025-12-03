Workers in Wyoming saw the nation’s largest pay increases over the past year, according to new data from ADP Pay Insights. Employees who stayed with the same employer — often called job-stayers — saw their wages rise 6.4% from November 2024 to November 2025, putting Wyoming at the top of the list among all 50 states. The median annual salary for these workers in November was $66,000.

Nationally, the picture was a little different. Job-stayers across the country saw median wage growth of 4.4%, while employees who switched jobs saw their pay rise 6.3%. “Wyoming continues to show strong wage gains, particularly for employees who remain with their employers,” said **ADP lead data scientist Liv Wang. “These increases suggest that retention and experience are being rewarded in the state’s labor market.”

Looking at industries across the country, the fastest-growing paychecks were in financial activities, manufacturing, and leisure and hospitality. Meanwhile, education and health services added the most jobs nationally, followed by leisure and hospitality. For workers in Wyoming, the numbers signal strong wage growth, especially for those staying in their current positions, while also reflecting broader national trends in both pay increases and job growth.

But it’s worth keeping in mind that higher wages don’t always mean more take-home purchasing power. Rising costs for essentials like housing, groceries, and healthcare can eat into pay increases, and not all workers see equal growth. Lower-income employees often experience smaller raises than their higher-paid peers, so median figures don’t tell the whole story.

Experts also note that short-term wage increases often happen when the labor market is tight, and they may not reflect lasting changes in the economy. Without ongoing improvements in productivity, workers’ share of income, or benefits like healthcare and retirement, these gains could be temporary. For many Wyoming workers, especially in lower-paying industries, the 6.4% increase is welcome, but broader economic factors like cost of living, job security, and long-term wage trends will determine how much of that growth truly improves financial well-being.

