Wyoming National Guard Joins Local Agencies to Fight Laramie County Wildfire

Several local agencies, including three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and crews from the Wyoming Army National Guard, as well as one Wyoming Air National Guard fire truck and crew along with two water tankers, are responding to a large grass fire near Koster Road, approx. 16 miles west of Cheyenne.

Laramie County Fire Authority is leading the response.

An evacuation notice was issued by Laramie County for all residents along Road 117 south of Horse Creek and an additional evacuation was ordered for Happy Valley subdivision between Happy Jack and Dusty road.

The UH-60’s are equipped with Bambi Buckets, a specialized bucket system suspended from the helicopter, to deliver hundreds of gallons of water from the air to fight the wildfires. The Black Hawks picked up water from nearby sources and dropped it directly on needed areas.

The Wyoming Army and Air National Guard will continue to provide critical support to local agencies combating the fire.

