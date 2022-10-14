Wyoming Man Leads Police On High Speed Chase, Crashes Cadillac

A Rock Springs man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly speeding erratically through town, leading police on a high-speed chase, and then crashing his Cadillac into another before trying to flee on foot, according to Rock Springs Police.

According to an RSPD news release, police started getting multiple calls a little after 2 p.m. on Monday about a red Cadillac speeding through town.

Police tried to stop the car, but he sped away before crashing into another vehicle.

Saiz then tried to flee on foot, but was quickly captured by police, who confirmed that he had been the driver of the speeding Cadillac.

Sainz was arrested for the following charges: DWUI, Failure to Stop Following an Accident, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Improper Vehicle Registration, Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Interference with Arrest, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers, False Reporting to Authorities, Property Destruction, Open Alcoholic Beverage by Operator of Vehicle, and Reckless Driving.