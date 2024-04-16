Wyoming Man Killed in Interstate Rollover Near Bar Nunn
A 48-year-old Wyoming driver is dead after a crash on April 13 at around 10:20 p.m near Bar Nunn.
Sonny Nicholson was northbound on I-25 near milepost 195.5 when his Ford exited the right-side of the road. A Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary crash summary says he overcorrected, and the truck crossed both travel lanes before sliding on the passenger side.
The Ford entered the median and went airborne, tripped, and rolled.
WHP lists speed and driver inattention as possible contributing factors.
Road conditions were clear and dry.
Nicholson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
This is the 18th fatality on Wyoming roads so far this year, compared to 37 at the same time last year.
Top 10 Deadliest States for Highway Driving
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
Deadly Drive: America's Worst Counties For Fatal DUI Accidents
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow