Wyoming Man Killed and Two Injured in Collision Near Lander on New Year’s Day

A Wyoming man, 56, died after a head-on collision near Lander, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 12:09 p.m. on January 1st near milepost 40.3 on WY-28.

According to the crash summary:

The man was driving a Ford F-350 headed westbound when he met an eastbound snowplow.

The plow caused whiteout conditions, disorienting the driver of the Ford according to the summary.

The Ford drifted into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with a Toyota Tundra, which was also eastbound.

The road conditions were icy; the weather was reportedly snowing with severe wind, blizzard, and blowing snow.

All occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts.

Two were injured as a result of the crash.

This is the first fatality on Wyoming Highways in 2023, compared to one at the same time last year.