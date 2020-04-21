Wyoming Man Killed, 4 Injured in Crash Near Dubois

A Wyoming man is dead and four others injured following a two-vehicle crash Saturday on a highway in Fremont County.

Scott Wright, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Wright had been driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on US 26/US 287 when, near milepost 96, the Jeep crossed the center line and exited the highway to the left.

Wright over-corrected to the right, back onto the highway, and then over-corrected to the left, causing the Jeep to enter a skid to its passenger side.

Meanwhile, the driver of a westbound Ford Edge tried to avoid the crash by steering to the right and braking. However, the front of the Ford collided with the passenger side of the Jeep.

The people inside the Ford were taken by air and ground ambulance to various medical facilities, the report says. Information on the severity of their injuries was not immediately available.

Speed and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

Weather was clear and the road surface was dry at the time of the crash, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol's report.