Central Wyoming Hospice Offers Summer Grief Support Group
Central Wyoming Hospice will be offering a Summer Grief Support Group Monday on Monday evenings from 5:30pm-7:00pm, from July 10th to August 14th.
The group is free and open to the community.
The Grief Support Groups are for adults grieving the loss of a loved one and provide a safe and supportive place to share grief experiences and develop coping strategies.
Finding Beauty Amongst Beasts: Casper Artist Creates Quilts to Express Grief Over Husband's Passing
Yong Hui Torske's husband died in January of 2020. And despite her overwhelming grief, she never stopped taking in the beauty around her. To honor her husband, and to express her own grief, she made 14 quilts, based on photographs she took of the beauty around her while she sat at her husband's bedside.