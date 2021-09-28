Wyoming Man Found Guilty Of Six Counts Of Sexual Abuse

A 53-year-old Riverton man has been found guilty of six counts of sexual abuse in cases that spanned a 25-year period on the Wind River Indian Reservation, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney for Wyoming L. Robert Murray.

Dalco Gabriel Whiteman was convicted following a five-day federal jury trial before U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Casper.

He was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and four counts of abusive sexual conduct. Six victims, many of whom did not know each other, testified at the trial. Some of them said Whiteman had abused them several times.

According to the release:

According to evidence provided at trial, the jury found that Whiteman was responsible for molesting multiple victims on the Wind River Indian Reservation spanning the course of 25 years. Six victims, several of them unknown to each other, testified that they had been sexually assaulted by Whiteman, some of them on numerous occasions.

Sentencing on each count will vary based on when the assault occurred. The most serious convictions for aggravated sexual abuse are punishable by not less than 30 years but not more than life imprisonment. The sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled. “

This verdict brings a measure of justice to the victims of Dalco Whiteman,” said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “The FBI in coordination with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which was the primary investigative agency in this case, will continue to prioritize protecting child victims of sexual assault by holding accountable all those who perpetrate such crimes.”

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs [BIA], with help from the FBI.