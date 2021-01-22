A Wyoming man is facing federal charges for a shooting that reportedly left another man in need of a Life Flight.

Victor Ynostrosa is facing two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to bodily harm, which is a federal felony. If he is convicted, he faces up to 10 years behind bars for each count.

According to a complaint filed in Wyoming United States District Court, a Wind River Police Department officer contacted federal authorities during the early morning hours of Dec. 10 following the alleged shooting.

The complaint states that Ynostrosa and the alleged victim were driving around and had drunk a bottle of Crown Royal and Hennesy between the two of them. At some point, an argument ensued and Ynostra pointed a .22 handgun out the window of the vehicle and fired two or three shots outside the driver's side window.

At that point, the alleged victim told Ynostrosa that he would beat him up if he fired the gun one more time, the complaint states.

"In response, Ynostrosa turned around, aimed the gun at (the alleged victim) and said, 'I'll shoot you,' and pulled the trigger one more time," an FBI agent writes in the complaint.

Initially, the alleged victim did not know he'd been shot until he began experiencing difficulty breathing. According to the complaint, the alleged victim immediately got out of the vehicle and found his wound on the right side of his torso. At the same time, Ynostrosa got out of the vehicle and ran away with the gun still in his possession.

After first responders arrived at the scene, the alleged victim was taken to an emergency room in Lander. According to the complaint, the bullet missed the alleged victim's heart but struck his aorta. Once the alleged victim was stabilized, he was flown to a hospital in Casper for surgery.

Meanwhile, Ynostrosa was taken into custody following a brief vehicle chase, the complaint states. He was reportedly wearing an empty gun holster at the time he was arrested.

The complaint states despite officers not asking any questions, Ynostrosa made statements insinuating that he "threw" the gun and officers would find it in the morning. The weapon has not yet been found, however.