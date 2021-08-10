A 21-year-old Fort Washakie man has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison for shooting his cousin, Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Tuesday.

Murray says police were called to a reported shooting in Fort Washakie on Dec. 10, 2020, and arrived to find a young man with a bullet wound who was described to be Victor Ynostrosa’s cousin.

"After a night of heavy drinking with his sister and cousin, the three began arguing and an altercation ensued," Murray said in a press release.

"Ynostrosa brandished a .22 caliber firearm and shot his cousin in the upper torso, which missed his heart but hit his aorta," he added.

Ynostrosa's cousin was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries where he underwent surgery. Ynostrosa was located a short time later and arrested.

In addition to the prison​ sentence, Ynostrosa was also ordered to pay $26,557 in restitution.