Wyoming Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash Near Pine Haven

A Wyoming man is dead following a late-April motorcycle crash in Crook County.

John Knospler, 67, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the April 26 crash, according to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Knospler was riding eastbound on Old Sundance Road at about 5:15 p.m. when, near milepost 7.9, he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the roadway.

The motorcycle went across the centerline into the westbound lane of travel, then left the highway and went down on its right side in a ditch.

After colliding with a fence corner post, cross brace and barbed wire fence, the motorcycle went airborne for about 12 feet and flipped nearly 360 degrees. It then slid another 17 feet before coming to rest on its right side.

Knospler became separated from the bike at some point and landed on the south side of the fence.

Weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the fatal crash. The Patrol's report did not specify any possible contributing factors.