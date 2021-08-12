Wyoming Man Charged in Shooting Over Song Choice Pleads Not Guilty
A 25-year-old Arapahoe man accused of shooting a man in the stomach after an argument over song choice has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Thursday.
Ronald Blaise Jenkins was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 22 for assault with a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury.
Court documents allege that on Jan. 5 Jenkins and the victim were parked in a vehicle pullout on the Wind River Indian Reservation when they began fighting over a song on the radio which escalated to Jenkins shooting the victim.
The victim was reportedly dropped off at the emergency room at SageWest Health Care in Riverton and then taken to a hospital in Billings to receive advanced care for his injuries.
Jenkins' jury trial has been set for Sept. 27 in Casper. If convicted, he could face 10 years to life in prison.
