Wyoming Man Busted with Two Pounds of Meth in his VW Bus, Now Facing Life in Prison

A 41-year-old Gillette man was pulled over near Chugwater, Wyoming in a VW bus on June 22 last year.

By that time, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) had already begun an investigation on Wade Shear related to the possession, transportation, and distribution of controlled substances in Natrona County.

Deputies searched the vehicle after a K9 alerted to the presence of controlled substances. Deputies located approximately two pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a backpack that also contained multiple cell phones, over $800 in cash and Schear’s personal belongings.

Trial evidence indicated Schear traveled several times from Wyoming to Colorado to obtain large quantities of methamphetamine for distribution in Wyoming.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 17. Schear faces a minimum of 10 years up to life imprisonment, followed by at least five years to life of supervised release, a $10 million fine, and a $100 special assessment.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Central Enforcement Team and the Platte County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mackenzie R. Morrison and Eric Heimann prosecuted the case.

This Is The Largest Drug Bust In The History of California The largest drug bust in the history of California was massive... and involved the infamous drug kingpin, "El Chapo"... Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas