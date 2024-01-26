Wyoming, Look Out: Thousands of Counterfeit Bills Dumped in Billings

An email to Townsquare Media Friday morning warns that thousands of $100 counterfeit bills were dumped in Billings and could be making their way elsewhere.

The bills all have the same Serial Number: LF11395129C. It was reported that the bills look real, but they feel fake.

Be on the lookout for these bills!

