Wyoming Leaders Mourn Passing of Wyoming State Director Leland Christensen

It was reported Friday morning that former Wyoming State Director and Senator Leland Christensen died early Friday morning due to complications from COVID-19. He was 62 years old.

Christensen worked as the State Director for Senator Cynthia Lummis, developing an incredible partnership and friendship. Before that, he served in the state senate from 2011-2018. He ran for House in 2016, but was defeated by Representative Liz Cheney. He was also a member of the Wyoming National Guard, a sheriff, a commissioner for Teton County, and more.

After his passing, numerous Wyoming leaders offered their memories of Senator Christensen, and their condolences to his friends and family.

Cynthia Lummis penned a heartfelt requiem to her friend and colleague, calling him "tough as nails."

"Leland's death cuts me to the depths of my heart," Lummis began. "Leland was all Wyoming. He was tough as nails, endlessly patient, unwaveringly kind.

"When I was elected to the U.S. Senate, I knew I needed Leland on my team because he loved Wyoming people. He loved to help his fellow man. He cared about the challenges our state and its people face. His smile would light up every room and his laugh was infectious. He was a joy to be around. He was my dear friend. He even guided my daughter and me into the Teton wilderness alongside his own family, on horseback. By every estimation, he was ten feet tall and bulletproof. But, in His own good time, God calls all his children home to be of service there. Leland prepared for his service in heaven each and every day, throughout his entire life in Wyoming.

"I am mourning his loss with his wife Anita, children Hunter, Brittany, Simone, Jed and Wyatt, their spouses, and his grandchildren. My staff and I, along with the entire Wyoming community, are all praying for them."

Lummis was not the only Wyoming leader to pay tribute to Sen. Christensen.

Senator Barrasso also offered some words about his fallen friend.

“Leland represented the very best of Wyoming," Senator Barrasso wrote. "He devoted decades of his life to serving others. First in the Army, then as a sheriff, county commissioner and a state senator. Leland always put his heart and soul into everything he did. It was a privilege to know him and work alongside him on behalf of Wyoming.

“Senator Lummis could not have asked for a more dedicated person to serve as her state director. Wyoming will feel his loss for years to come. Bobbi and I send our deepest condolences to Anita and the rest of Leland’s family and the Lummis office.”

Congresswoman Liz Cheney also paid tribute to the man.

"Very sad to learn of the passing of Leland Christensen," Congresswoman Cheney wrote on her Twitter page. "Leland served our country in uniform, the community as a County Commissioner, and our great state as a legislator. Leland will be missed and my thoughts and prayers are with his family."

All of us at K2 Radio News wish to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sen. Christensen. They say the measure of a man is based on what people say about him when he's gone, and the things people said about Sen. Christensen paint a portrait of a man with conviction, with heart, and with all of the great things that Wyoming embodies. He will be remembered and he will be missed.