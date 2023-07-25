Wyoming Law Enforcement to Carry Special Olympics “Flame of Hope” in Casper

The community is invited to support Local Law Enforcement as they carry the Special Olympics Wyoming “Flame of Hope” in Casper.

Law enforcement personnel from local, county, state, and federal agencies throughout the state have been carrying the “Flame of Hope” in ‘legs’ of the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.

The Casper leg begins on Saturday, August 5 at 8:15 am, at Casper Police Department 201 N. David St. concluding at the North Casper Sports Complex 1700 E. K Street.

During the Torch Run, runners will be wearing LETR shirts while carrying the “Flame of Hope.” Please be sure to cheer them on when you see them.

For more information on the Law Enforcement Torch Run Supporting Special Olympics Wyoming or to purchase a LETR T-shirt, please visit the online store at www.SOWY.org.