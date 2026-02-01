When most people think about the U.S. justice system, they picture courtroom drama—gavel bangs, verdicts, perp walks. What they don’t usually picture is the quieter, grinding work that happens after the sentencing: actually getting the money.

But in Wyoming last year, that behind-the-scenes effort added up to real cash.

According to new figures released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, federal prosecutors in the state collected nearly $1.86 million in criminal and civil debts during fiscal year 2025. The vast majority of that—about $1.72 million—came from criminal cases. Another $136,785 was recovered from civil actions.

It may not sound glamorous, but this is the part of the justice system that determines whether victims actually see restitution and whether convicted defendants are forced to pay what they owe.

Across the country, U.S. Attorneys’ Offices are tasked with more than just securing convictions. They’re also responsible for tracking down fines, penalties, and restitution payments long after the headlines fade. By law, defendants convicted of certain federal crimes have to compensate victims who suffered financial losses or physical harm. Criminal fines and felony assessments, meanwhile, go into the Department of Justice’s Crime Victims Fund, which helps finance victim assistance programs nationwide.

In Wyoming, that collection work falls largely on two specialized teams inside the U.S. Attorney’s Office: the Financial Litigation Program and the Asset Forfeiture Unit. Together, they chase down unpaid judgments, seize forfeited assets, and funnel money back where it belongs—either to victims or back into law enforcement programs.

“This component of the USAO is an essential part of the justice system,” U.S. Attorney Darin Smith said in a statement announcing the totals. “The FLP’s responsibility in collecting restitution under criminal judgments ensures timely payments to victims of crimes, including federal and state agencies.”

Smith added that he was “extremely proud” of the program’s work recovering nearly $2 million over the past year—a reminder that justice doesn’t end when the sentence is handed down.

One recent case highlights how that process works in real life.

In October 2025, prosecutors wrapped up the case of Shu Ping Chen, who was convicted of filing a false tax return. Chen was ordered to pay $359,696 in restitution, a $75,000 fine, $35,000 in prosecution costs, and a mandatory $100 assessment.

Thanks to what officials described as aggressive coordination between the Financial Litigation Program and the Criminal Division, every dollar of restitution was recovered before Chen was even sentenced. The fines and additional costs were collected immediately afterward.

For crime victims, that kind of follow-through can make all the difference. Court victories don’t pay medical bills or replace stolen savings. Actual checks do.

And while it may never make for a Hollywood blockbuster, the slow, methodical business of collecting debts is one of the few parts of the justice system that delivers something concrete: money back in the hands of the people who were harmed.

In Wyoming last year, that added up to $1,859,147.53 worth of closure.

