Did you know the Wyoming State Museum has cared for a Japanese Friendship doll, Miss Yamanashi, for almost 100 years.

In the winter of 1926-7, a Committee dedicated to world friendship among children sponsored a doll exchange between Japanese and American children as a way to ease cultural tensions resulting from the passage of the Immigration Act of 1924 (which banned Asian immigration to the United States).

The doll given to Wyoming was named Miss Fujiko Yamanashi.

In total, 58 dolls and accessories were created; each doll represented specific Japanese prefectures, cities or regions.

The dolls were sent to various American museums and libraries, including the Wyoming State Museum.

Today, the Japanese Friendship Dolls are recognized as among the most significant dolls ever produced by Japan.

Right now the museum plans to exhibit Miss Yamanashi for her 100th birthday in 2026-2027.

Other exhibits at the Wyoming State Museum include a gallery called "Drawn to this Land" presenting changing features from the permanent collection that highlight the people of Wyoming and their connection to industries or major events. Features range from ranching and mining to transportation and the military.

Another exhibit is "An Unbroken Circle" explores thousands of years of Native American history, from the first people to arrive in Wyoming, to the present day. An Unbroken Circle features artifacts ranging from baskets to beadwork.

