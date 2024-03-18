Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence Dies in Virginia Prison

A Wyoming inmate died March 16 at the Sussex I State Prison in Waverly, Virginia.

John Sides was housed in the Virginia Department of Corrections through the Interstate Compact.

Inmate Sides was convicted of 1st Degree Murder, Murder – 1st Degree (Attempt), and Taking

Deadly Weapons Into Jails, Penal Institutions.

He was sentenced to Life in Prison on June 1, 1995 in the Fifth Judicial District Court in Washakie County, WY by Judge Hartman.

Inmate Sides was born in Missouri on December 30, 1977.

Per WDOC policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The coroner

is investigating the death as an apparent suicide. WDOC does not release protected health

information.