Wyoming Inmate Dies From Apparent Suicide

A 48-year-old inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington has died from an apparent suicide.

Department of Corrections spokesman Mark Horan says Jeffrey Robert Brown died on Saturday, March 21.

Brown was sentenced in Platte County District Court in March 2009, and was serving 20 to 30 years for second-degree attempted murder.

As per departmental policy an autopsy has been ordered and an investigation will be conducted.