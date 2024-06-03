Wyoming Inmate Convicted of Sexually Abusing a Child Dies in Prison

WDOC photo WDOC photo loading...

Wyoming inmate John Murphy died June 1, 2024 at the Northwest Medical Center in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Murphy was housed at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, MS. Murphy was convicted of 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor- less than 13 yrs and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

He was sentenced in Converse County by Judge Peasley who imposed consecutive sentences of nine to twelve years for each offense on April 27, 2022, totaling a maximum of twenty-four years.

Murphy was born in Hancock, New York on July 28, 1950. He died at 73 years old.

Per WDOC policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. WDOC does not release protected health information.