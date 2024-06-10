Wyoming Inmate and Convicted Child Molester Dies While Serving Sentence

A Wyoming inmate died today at Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Inmate Bill Nicholas was housed at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, MS.

Nicholas was convicted on two separate counts, one of which was a sexual abuse of a minor less than 13 years old. The second was sexual exploitation of a child.

He was sentenced in Sublette County by Judge Tyler on December 4, 2014.

Nicholas was given a term of 27 to thirty 30 years for count one, and 8 to 10 years for count two, with both sentences ordered to be served concurrently.

Nicholas was born in Goldendale, WA on February 15, 1963.

Per WDOC policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

WDOC does not release protected health information.