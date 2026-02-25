Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/24/26 - 02/25/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (02/24/26 – 02/25/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Kaij Mayer, 34, Serving Weekends
Michael Webster, 46, Hold for probation and parole
Steven Oldman, 35, Public intoxication prohibited
Judy Greenwood, 39, Hold for probation and parole
Gonzalo Duran-Cuellar, 25, Immigration Hold
Chantal Bocanegra Daga, 25, Immigration Hold
Alex Mendez-Padilla, 27, Immigration Hold
Kayleigh Howle, 26, Fail to Appear
Casey Hagen, 43, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, County Warrant/hold for Agency
Savanna Sylvester, 37, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Logan Flint, 23, Hold for Probation and Parole
Brandon Mihalik, 38, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, TAKE CONTR SUBST OR LIQ INTO JAIL
Nathon Phillips, 20, Fail to Appear
Misty Martin, 30, Trespassing-Prohibited, Assault & Battery, Resisting Arrest-Resist Arrest, Interference with the Public Employee
Gerard Torres, 49, Fail to Comply
