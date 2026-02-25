A late-night gaming session ended in tragedy and a decade-long prison sentence after a Casper teen’s reckless handling of a firearm killed his 16-year-old friend.

Luka Wade Rasmussen, 19, was sentenced to 10–16 years in prison Tuesday for involuntary manslaughter following the February 12, 2025, death of Riley Jacob Sears. The judge declined to allow Rasmussen to enter Wyoming’s Youthful Offender Transition Program, a boot camp-style program that could have shortened his sentence.

The fatal incident unfolded in an east Casper bedroom where Sears, Rasmussen, and a 17-year-old friend were playing Madden 2025. Court records show Rasmussen had a Glock 22 Gen 5 .40 caliber pistol with a green laser sight and had been pointing it at friends while attempting to capture “gangster vibes” for social media. Marijuana was present in the room at the time.

Authorities described a sequence of recklessness: the gun discharged while Rasmussen was handling it, striking Sears. Investigators also found that in the weeks prior, Rasmussen had repeatedly aimed firearms at others during social gatherings.

Rasmussen had initially tried to minimize the incident, claiming the gun was resting on his thigh when it went off. The 17-year-old witness contradicted that account, saying Rasmussen had been pointing the firearm at Sears. Emergency services were called, and the weapon was later recovered from the backyard.

The sentencing underscores the court’s stance on reckless teen behavior with firearms. Prosecutors cited repeated warnings Rasmussen had received from friends about pointing guns at people, while the judge noted the tragic consequences of mixing guns, marijuana, and poor judgment.

Sears’s death has reverberated through the community, highlighting the dangers of unsupervised firearms in homes with teenagers and the potentially deadly consequences of split-second decisions. The sentence ensures Rasmussen will spend over a decade in prison, with credit for 377 days already served, emphasizing accountability for a fatal lapse in judgment that permanently altered multiple lives.

Farley’s Import Car Care Destroyed in Casper Fire Jan. 28, 2026. Photos show the full devastation after a fire destroyed Farley’s Import Car Care on E. Yellowstone Highway Friday morning. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore