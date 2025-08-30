Wyoming’s 2025 Hunt Forecast for Casper Region

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has put out a 2025 Hunt Forecast, but keep in mind that current and ongoing fire conditions throughout the state may change some of this information.

CASPER REGION

Pronghorn

Populations in the region have fluctuated in recent years. Some herds around Casper have remained at or near, population objectives, while herds t from Douglas to Lusk to Sundance are still below objective but are increasing. Between 2018-23, pronghorn numbers declined due to harsh winters coupled with poor fawn survival and periodic disease outbreaks . In most of the region, hunting seasons have been extremely conservative to allow numbers to rebound. Thankfully, substantial losses were not realized in much of the region during the winter of 2022-23 despite severe conditions in much of the state. Fawn production improved in 2023 and was exceptional in 2024. Adult over-winter survival also was high due to mild winters. This has led to an increase in populations, and a few more Type 1 and 6 licenses have been issued. Regardless, most of the region’s populations are still under objective, with conservative hunting seasons in place for the foreseeable future. Despite numbers remaining below desired levels in much of the region, hunters should experience average to high harvest success as buck ratios remain strong and license issuance is structured in an attempt to ensure high success for hunters.

Mule deer

Populations have decreased or remained stable throughout the region over the past several years, and all of the region’s populations remain well below management goals. This is due to poor survival of mule deer caused by droughts, changes in habitat conditions, disease in some herds and predation. Despite lower than desired numbers, buck ratios remain high in most herds, and hunter success should be good for those hunters hunting on private land or in limited quota areas. Hunters on public land in general license areas should expect low to moderate success due to lower numbers of deer and conservative hunting seasons. In the Black Hills, the season will again be open Nov. 1-20, with antlered deer hunting only. Hunters that have drawn a license in conservatively managed limited quota areas should see good buck ratios with modest trophy potential. In hunt areas 10, 22, 34 and 89 most prime-age, mature bucks don’t grow large antlers compared to mule deer in other parts of the state. However, these herds are managed for good numbers of older-aged bucks and produce some good deer each year. Thankfully, 2023 provided an extraordinarily wet spring and early summer, which led to good over-summer fawn survival, while bolstering the nutritional condition of adult females. Due to the good body condition of the females, fawn production in most of the region was above average in 2024. As a result, most mule deer herds stabilized in 2025 or slightly grew. However, it will take several more years of good fawn production and survival to greatly improve populations.

White-tailed deer

Populations throughout the region experienced substantial die-offs in 2021, and in some areas to a lesser extent in 2022 due to outbreaks of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD). Consequently, 2023 saw very low numbers in most of the region, especially in the Black Hills. Despite being only a couple years removed from the large-scale EHD die-off, numbers have begun to rebound in the Casper and Douglas areas. As a result, more generous hunting seasons have been set to prevent rapid population growth. Hunters are reminded the vast majority of white-tailed deer occupy private lands in the central and eastern part of the state. The notable exception is the Black Hills, where white-tailed deer numbers are increasing but are still under objective.



Elk

Numbers remain at or above objective in all region herds, and hunting seasons continue to be liberalized in most areas. The region continues to provide excellent bull-hunting opportunities, with many limited quota areas boasting high harvest success and good antler quality. Hunters with a Type 1 or 2 license in 2024 saw abov- average harvest success and success should again be high in 2025. Hunters also should find decent success pursuing younger bulls on Type 2 and 3 licenses in hunt areas 7, 113, 117 and 122, but should check the regulations for these areas and license types as they vary with regards to season dates and the type of bull that may be taken. Antlerless elk hunting should again be good this year, although high hunter numbers on public lands often result in reduced success compared to private lands. In elk Hunt Area 7, the Type 4 license was removed and the Type 6 license quota increased. A Type 8 unlimited cow/calf license will continue to be offered. This license will be valid on private land during the early season (county specific, check regulations) and valid off National Forest in Platte, Albany and Carbon counties and on private land only in Converse County starting Oct. 15. Unlimited Type 8 licenses that are restricted to private land are also available for hunt areas 113, 116, 117, 122 and 126. All of these Type 8 licenses are unlimited in number and not subject to the three license maximum per license holder. However, Game and Fish strongly recommends hunters not purchase a Type 8 license unless they have secured access to hunt on private land. In Area 23 a new Type 9 archery only license will be valid during the month of September. All other license types will not have the special archery season option.



Game birds

Consecutive years of mild winters and good spring moisture has led to good to great populations of game bird species. Throughout the region there will be great populations of wild turkeys with the vast amount of public land hunting opportunities being in the Black Hills. The central part of the region will see good gray partridge, sage-grouse and dusky grouse hunting opportunities. Ruffed and sharp-tailed grouse hunting will be good in the north and eastern part of the region.

Ducks

Most of Wyoming’s migrating ducks come from the U.S. and Canadian prairies. Initial reports indicate dry early spring conditions in most portions of southern Alberta and Saskatchewan, northern Montana and the majority of the Dakotas. Many of these areas experienced late spring precipitation, which benefits late nesters and locations where soil moisture was not already abnormally dry. Overall habitat conditions appear mixed for duck production, and local conditions in much of Wyoming appear fair to below average.

Dark geese

Two distinct Canada geese populations are harvested in Wyoming. The Rocky Mountain population is found west of the Continental Divide, in the Wind River and Bighorn river basins and western Carbon and Natrona counties. Large geese found in eastern Wyoming belong to the Hi-Line population. Goose numbers in recent years are above objectives for both populations. Canada goose numbers during hunting season are usually driven by winter conditions and there should be plenty of geese present should the weather cooperate.

Mourning doves

Production within most of Wyoming this year is likely below average due to below normal precipitation during spring months, followed by an abnormally dry early summer. The majority of doves migrate south with the first cold snap, which usually occurs late August to mid-September. Doves from areas north of Wyoming migrate through during mid-September and good hunting can still be found during early fall.

Sandhill crane

Cranes that migrate through eastern Wyoming — Hunt Area 7 — are primarily from the Mid-Continent population, which has been relatively stable since the early 1980s and exceeds the established objective range of 350,000–475,000. Cranes that breed and stage in central and western Wyoming —hunt areas 1-6, and 8 — are from the smaller Rocky Mountain population. The 2024 fall pre-migration survey population count was again above the objective range of 17,000-21,000, and resulted in an increase in available limited quota tags.

