As January marks National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, law enforcement and community partners in Wyoming are underscoring their ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking across the state — a crime that can tragically occur in even the most rural communities.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming recently reaffirmed its dedication to working with federal, state, and local partners to stop human trafficking, protect vulnerable victims, support survivors, and prevent the growth of these horrific crimes.

“Whether it’s forced labor, domestic servitude, or sex trafficking, human trafficking is the exploitation of human beings for profit, and it has no place in today’s society,” said **U.S. Attorney Darin Smith. “We remain dedicated to investigating and prosecuting traffickers within the borders of Wyoming.”

Federal efforts to combat trafficking have been ongoing since the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000, which established a framework for prosecution, victim services, and prevention strategies that continue to evolve. The Department of Justice remains focused on dismantling trafficking networks and bringing offenders to justice, while also protecting survivors and those at risk. National Human Trafficking Prevention Month highlights the importance of this fight, but authorities stress that their work continues year-round.

Human Trafficking in Wyoming: What the Data Shows

Human trafficking occurs in every U.S. state, including Wyoming — though the numbers captured may represent only a portion of the true scope due to underreporting and the hidden nature of these crimes.

According to statistics from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, since its inception in 2007, there have been 148 identified human trafficking cases in Wyoming, involving 337 victims. In 2024 alone, there were 29 signals to the hotline from Wyoming and 17 cases identified, involving at least 24 victims. These signals reflect outreach by victims, survivors, or concerned individuals reporting potential trafficking situations. The hotline receives tips about both sex trafficking and labor trafficking — including in settings such as agriculture and other work environments.

Between 2019 and 2023, data reviewed by independent analysts ranks Wyoming near the lower end of states by human trafficking rates per 100,000 residents, but experts emphasize that even low statistical counts do not mean the problem isn’t present. Trafficking is often unreported or misidentified, especially in states with large rural areas and limited local reporting resources.

In earlier years, community advocates noted that Wyoming was one of the last states to enact human trafficking laws, only adopting legislation in 2013. Local organizations have pointed out that the state’s population and geographic isolation can make both identifying and responding to trafficking more challenging.

Community Response and Support Services

Beyond law enforcement, nonprofits and advocacy groups in Wyoming are working to raise awareness, educate communities on spotting trafficking indicators, and support victim services. These local efforts complement federal prosecutions and prevention initiatives, reflecting the multi-faceted nature of the fight against human trafficking.

Officials urge anyone who has information about a potential trafficking situation or believes someone may be currently experiencing trafficking to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or by texting 233733. Confidential assistance is available 24/7, and your call could help protect someone in crisis.

