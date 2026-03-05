Members of the Casper Fire-EMS are asking the community for support after one of their own received difficult medical news.

Fire Captain Brian Dixon, a longtime firefighter in the department, has been diagnosed with stage 3 — and possibly stage 4 — Mantle Cell Lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

According to fellow firefighters, Dixon is widely known in the station and throughout the community for his humor, upbeat personality, and determination.

“Brian is one of the bravest and strongest among us,” members of the department shared in a message seeking support for the captain and his family. “He’s loved for his wit, fun-loving personality, and his energetic ‘nothing can stop me’ mentality.”

Dixon has long been someone his colleagues rely on in difficult moments. Now, fellow firefighters say it’s their turn to stand beside him as he begins what is expected to be a long and challenging road of treatment and recovery.

Friends and colleagues say Dixon’s diagnosis has deeply affected the department in Casper, Wyoming, where firefighters often describe their crews as extended family.

“We’ve leaned on Brian countless times,” one supporter said. “Now it’s time to repay that debt.”

A community fundraiser has been launched to help Dixon and his family with medical costs and related expenses during treatment. Organizers say the campaign is designed so that 100% of donations go directly to the family, with the fundraising platform contributing an additional 3.43 percent of its own funds to the total.

While firefighters rarely ask the public for help, Dixon’s colleagues say this is one of those moments when community support can make a real difference.

“Brian could use all the help we can manage at the moment,” organizers said. “We’re asking anyone who is able to lend a hand and help out one of your local heroes.”

Community members wishing to support Captain Dixon can do so through the fundraiser link shared by firefighters and supporters.

Firefighters say that through it all, Dixon remains determined to face the fight ahead — the same way he’s approached every challenge throughout his career: with resilience and the belief that nothing can stop him.

Cut costs for Captain Dixon in his fight against cancer here.

