Wyoming Homesteader’s New Book Embraces Simple Living

Does the world feel a little out of control to you?

Would you like to step away from all the drama and maybe breathe a little?

Jill Winger is a Wyoming homesteader, as well as a popular blogger and YouTuber. She and her husband recently purchased and rescued the Chugwater Soda Fountain in Chugwater, Wyoming.

Her cookbook of homestead recipes is worth reading for those who want to find a different and more traditional flavor to their food.

In her new book, Old Fashioned On Purpose, she explains why she has chosen and encourages this more simple, yet hard working life that she and her husband live.

What are we leaving behind in our race towards progress?

We have more convenience and comfort than ever before, so why does something feel off? Stillness feels elusive amid our frantic schedules

The more we consume, the unhappier we feel

We have thousands of friends on Facebook, but still feel disconnected

The industrial food system continues to weaken our bodies

And our screens distract us 24/7.

…But it doesn’t have to be this way. (Jill Winger).

The book is available for pre-order now.

You can listen to Jill talk about her new book in the video below.

Living on a little stretch of land the old fashioned way will not work for everyone. But there are takeaways from her new book that everyone can learn from.

Americans have become lost in a whirlwind of their own creation.

Simplifying would provide relief for us all.

Old Fashioned On Purpose shows us:

The 8 pillars of an old-fashioned life (that are attainable to everyone)

Proven strategies for growing your own groceries (even if you don’t have a backyard

How to find joy in the kitchen (even if you hate cooking)

How to escape the modern human zoo, even if you can’t move to a farm

The surprising stress-relievers that can be found in your backyard

Proven tricks for resisting the allure of screen addiction

Six vintage parenting strategies for more resilient kids.

How to craft a more grounded routine and save money in the process

Why letting your kids do dangerous things makes them safer

How to create a simpler, slower life, without moving to a farm

The secret ingredients for cultivating local community

Creative tips and DIYs to help you embark on your old-fashioned journey

It's a healthy mind and body approach to life that is often not seen today.

But it is not gone, for forgotten.

Listen to Jill's podcast on this book.

THE HISTORY & REBIRTH OF CHUGWATER WYOMING

Old Medicine Of The Chugwater Wyoming Drugstore If you visit the tiny town of Chugwater Wyoming you'll find the newly restored Soda Fountain.

In fact it's Wyoming's oldest soda fountain and malt shot.

It's always worth stopping in for breakfast or lunch, or maybe a shake or malt.

The place was a drug store and soda fountain for the longest time.

Back then soda was actually used to cure an upset stomach.

So what sort of old medicines were left behind by Chugwater's last pharmacist?

It turns out, some of them are on display.