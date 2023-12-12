Wyoming holds off on auctioning huge piece of pristine land inside Grand Teton

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming officials have decided to hold off on auctioning a pristine and valuable chunk of state-owned land within Grand Teton National Park.

The Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners made up of Gov. Mark Gordon and other four statewide elected officials voted 5-0 Thursday to hold off on auction until at least next fall.

The square-mile Kelly Parcel offers unobstructed views of the Teton Range. Revenue from such lands raise money for public education, but grazing fees on the parcel bring in very little.

State officials suggested an opening bid of no less than $80 million. Thousands of people weighed in on the auction proposal with essentially all opposed to the idea.

