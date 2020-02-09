Wyoming Highways Are Mostly Open, but Watch for Black Ice

Nearly all federal and state highways are open, but the Wyoming Department of Transportation cautions that many of them are covered in black ice.

Interstate 25 between Casper and the Tisdale Mountain Road exit at mile post 235 is covered in black ice, according to WYDOT.

In that same area, Wyoming Highway 259 between I-25 and Midwest has black ice.

South of Casper, Wyoming Highway 487 remains closed between Medicine Bow and the north junction of Wyoming Highway 77.

Closer to Casper, black ice warnings are in effect on the Old Glenrock Highway between Casper and Glenrock.

Likewise, I-90 between the Montana state line through Ranchester and Sheridan is covered in black ice.

WYDOT also advises no unnecessary travel on Wyoming Highway 135 near Riverton between Wyoming Highways 789 and 139, and between Wyoming Highway 139 and the Sweetwater Station Junction.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service's Riverton office forecasts cloudy skies turning sunny on Sunday with a high near 23 and calm 5- to 8-mph winds in the afternoon.

Sunday evening will be mostly clear, 18 degrees and wind chill values as low as zero. Winds could gust to 33.

Snow may return on Monday with a 30 percent chance mostly before 3 p.m., then partly sunny with a high near 26. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph