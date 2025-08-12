The Wyoming Highway Patrol brings a former local news anchor on board as the new Public Information Officer.

WHP is announcing Aaron Brown as the new Public Information Officer (PIO). As a former evening news anchor in the state, Aaron is a familiar face to many Wyomingites. Now he brings his years of experience in media, communications, and public affairs to helm the PIO program and tell the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s story.

With this, the WHP says they are welcoming some "significant changes" to how it communicates both internally and with the public.

"In the past, Highway Patrol PIOs have been active Troopers, meaning they had to balance being a public face and answering inquiries from media with their tasks and duties patrolling Wyoming’s roadways" wrote the agency.

"Our Troopers have always done an incredible job of taking on this challenge, and several of our Troopers will be staying with the PIO program."

As the primary PIO, Aaron will act as a central point of contact for the public and the media.

"The combination of a dedicated, civilian PIO at the Highway Patrol HQ, combined with troopers working as district PIOs throughout the state, will allow for more consistency while ensuring the WHP story is told in an accurate, timely manner. Please join us in welcoming Aaron to his new role and into a new era of communication at the Wyoming Highway Patrol."

