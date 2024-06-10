Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers Recover Exotic Vehicles Near Rawlins

Recently Troopers in the Rawlins area were made aware of two exotic vehicles traveling eastbound on I 80. The vehicles were traveling from Salt Lake City to Colorado; however, they were not authorized to leave Utah.

Both vehicles had tracking devices on them, and one was traveling over 100 mph. Rawlins Troopers were able to locate and safely stop both vehicles. The cars were seized, and driver’s taken into custody.

