Laramie County Deputy Nabs Man on 10 Most Wanted List

Laramie County Sheriff's Office

One of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office's top 10 most wanted is now behind bars.

Savion Maleak Selby, 21, of Cheyenne, was taken into custody around 10 p.m. last Friday, June 9, after Deputy Lee, who was watching Selby's home at 621 Ridgeland Street, nabbed him as he and two other males were getting into a vehicle.

Selby was booked into the Laramie County Detention Center on two warrants -- one for aggravated assault and battery and the other for misdemeanor property destruction.

Selby made his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court on Monday, during which he was informed of the charges against him.

His bond was set at $3,000 cash, which has yet to be posted, and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for next Wednesday, June 21, at 2 p.m.

Laramie County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
On Friday morning, all command staff branded Lee with a T-shirt for his capture.

