Wyoming high schoolers pen essays, win $45K at American Dream essay contest

CASPER, Wyo. — The 2025 American Dream Essay Contest brought together students, educators and community leaders from across the state Sunday to recognize youth who are thinking deeply about life’s values and choices.

Rooted in Sir John Templeton’s original Laws of Life Essay Contest, the program encourages students to explore their beliefs and aspirations through the lens of the “Ten Principles to Live By,” as outlined in James P. Owen’s “Cowboy Ethics.”

This year, 863 students participated in the contest, representing 19 high schools throughout Wyoming. With a total of $45,900 in prizes awarded, the contest honored young writers whose work reflected character development, personal responsibility, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

ADEC Try Award 1st Place Winner, DaKoata Wogan with Rhonda Zimmerman and BGCCW CEO, Ashley Bright (Submitted Photo)

First-place winners received $5,000.

Guest speaker Josh Kalinowski delivered a powerful message about perseverance and purpose, reminding the audience, “You don’t become great by avoiding struggle. You become great by walking through it.” He challenged listeners to embrace adversity with boldness, declaring, “We were not made for comfort. We were made for courage.”

Among the essay winners recognized were:

Cowboy Try Award

1st Place – DaKoata Wogan, Wyoming Girls School

2nd Place – Haylie Williams, Kelly Walsh High School

Positive Impact Award

1st Place – Kylea Burch, Casper Christian School

2nd Place – Varissa Olsen, Riverside Middle/High School

Overall Winners

3rd Place – Samantha Anderson, Encampment High School

Honorable Mention – Alix Sorensen, Hot Springs County High School

Honorable Mention – Sofia Salazar, Rock Springs High School

ADEC Positive Impact Award 1st Place Winner, Kylea Burch with Larry Bean and BGCCW CEO Ashley Bright (Submitted Photo)

The American Dream Essay Contest would not be possible without the support of its sponsors, including the Templeton Foundation, the Zimmerman Family Foundation, Larry and Margo Bean, Kevin and Julie Murphy, and Hilltop Bank.

Rhonda Zimmerman, one of the contest’s Wyoming founders, reflected on the program’s impact: “This contest continues to affirm the importance of helping young people find their voice and recognize their values. It’s not just about writing an essay — it’s about discovering who they are and who they want to become.”

To view the list of winners and learn more about the contest, visit: https://bgccw.org/american-dream-essay-contest/.

Educators across Wyoming are encouraged to get involved in next year’s contest. For information on how to bring the American Dream Essay Contest to your school, contact Vanessa Warner at 307-235-4079 or vwarner@bgccw.org.

ADEC Try Award Winner DaKoata Wogan hugging Margo Bean, who read the winning essay, as Rhonda Zimmerman and Ashley Bright look on. (Submitted Photo)