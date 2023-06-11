Wyoming Girls Lose Twice to Montana in All-Star Basketball Games

The first game of the 2023 Wyoming-Montana Girls All-Star basketball game in Gillette on Friday started out great for the home team. Wyoming raced out to an 8-0 lead and before you can blink your eye, Montana went on a 16-0 run to lead by 8 and never looked back. It didn't help that Wyoming missed 14 free throws in the game but they did get 13 points from Campbell County's Raimi Hladky and 10 from Jaylen Ostenson from Newcastle.

It was another tough encounter for Wyoming on Saturday night in Lockwood as they absorbed an 82-62 loss. Ostenson led the way for Wyoming with 14 as they now have lost 13 in a row in the series and trail overall 39-13. These games were also played with a 35-second shot clock.

We have some pics to share from Friday's game at Gillette College and they can be located in our gallery below. Plus a video from the proceedings at the Pronghorn Center

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming-Montana Girls Basketball All-Star Game Wyoming-Montana Girls Basketball All-Star Game