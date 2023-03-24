Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week: Mar. 16-18

Spring athletic seasons in Wyoming always have weather issues and 2023 is no exception. However, a few teams have gotten out there for soccer despite the cold temperatures so give those kids a lot of credit. In our pics of the week, we have some soccer images from the Campbell County/Rock Springs boys' match plus the Kelly Walsh/Natrona boys & girls matches. We threw in some pics from the 3A and 4A State Championship basketball games just for fun.

As the spring season progresses, feel free to submit as many photos as you want on either the WyoPreps mobile app or email them to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com.

