The winter athletic season is heading down the stretch, so the importance of the competition is growing by the day. So see in the athlete's faces in each and every game or meet. This week in our vast collection of pics, we have basketball stuff from Natrona, Kelly Walsh, Campbell County, Cody, Riverton, Lander, Worland, Greybull, Lyman, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Rocky Mountain, Big Horn, Torrington, Rock River, Burns, Encampment, Little Snake River, Upton, Powell, and Hulett. Plus a few shots from the 3A Swim meet and the Lander Nordic skiing event.

Once again, a huge thank you to all the photographers state-wide who graciously share their fabulous work. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Feb.17-19 Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Feb.17-19