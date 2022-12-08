Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard: Dec. 8-10, 2022

Here we go! The new season of high school basketball begins Thursday through Saturday around Wyoming.

There are 9 tournaments in the state this weekend. That makes up the bulk of the opening weekend slate, but there are other games.

If you see a game missing, please email david@wyopreps.com.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the schedule of varsity games WyoPreps has:

THURSDAY, DEC. 9:

Non-Varsity Opponent

Thermopolis Freshmen at 1A Meeteetse

Tournaments

Bridger Valley Tournament in Lyman & Mountain View

Final Score: 2A Big Piney 54 1A Farson-Eden 35

Final Score: 3A #2 Lyman 61 2A Kemmerer 18

3rd Qtr: 3A #5 Mountain View 43 1A #2 Cokeville 32

Manila, UT at 3A #2 Lyman, 7 p.m. (LHS)

Burns Winter Classic

Final Score: 3A Moorcroft 66 Arvada, CO 18

3A Wheatland at 2A Pine Bluffs (PBHS)

Guernsey-Sunrise at #1 Southeast (SE Elem. School)

3A Torrington at 2A #4 Burns, 7 p.m. (Burns HS)

Oil City Tip-off Tournament in Casper

Final Score: Cheyenne Central 66 Green River 33

#2 Cheyenne East at Kelly Walsh

Evanston at #5 Natrona County

Re/Max Early Bird Tournament in Gillette

Final Score: St. Thomas More (SD) 43 3A Worland 20

Final Score: Scottsbluff, NE 57 3A #4 Buffalo 41

2nd Qtr: #1 Cody 12 #3 Thunder Basin 9

Rock Springs at #4 Campbell County

Strannigan Tournament in Riverton & Lander

Final Score: 2A Shoshoni 51 Cheyenne South Sophs 15

Sheridan at Riverton

Star Valley vs. Laramie (Riverton MS)

Cheyenne South vs. Jackson (CWC)

2nd Qtr: Powell 13 Lander 2

2nd Qtr: Pinedale 12 Rawlins 3

FRIDAY, DEC. 10:

Tournaments

Bobcat Invitational in Upton

1A Arvada-Clearmont vs. Sundance JV, 1 p.m. (HS Gym)

Hulett vs. #5 Riverside, 1 p.m. (MS Gym)

1A Hulett vs. 2A #5 Sundance, 4 p.m. (MS Gym)

#5 Riverside at #3 Upton, 5:30 p.m. (HS Gym)

Bridger Valley Tournament in Lyman & Mountain View

1A Farson-Eden at 3A #5 Mountain View, 11 a.m. (MVHS Main)

1A #2 Cokeville vs. 2A Kemmerer, 2 p.m. (MVHS Main)

2A Wind River vs. Rich, UT, 2 p.m. (LHS)

1A Little Snake River at 3A #5 Mountain View, 5 p.m. (MVHS Main)

2A Big Piney at 3A #2 Lyman, 5 p.m. (LHS)

Burns Winter Classic

Big Horn vs. Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 10 a.m. (Burns HS)

1A #1 Southeast vs. 3A Moorcroft, 10 a.m. (Old HS Gym in Burns)

3A #1 Douglas at 2A Pine Bluffs, 11:30 a.m. (Pine Bluffs HS)

3A Wheatland at 2A #4 Burns, 1 p.m. (Burns HS)

Torrington vs. Thermopolis, 1 p.m. (Old HS Gym in Burns)

1A #1 Southeast vs. 3A #1 Douglas, 4 p.m. (Burns HS)

2A Lingle-Ft. Laramie vs. 3A Moorcroft, 4 p.m. (Burns Elem. School)

3A #3 Newcastle at 2A Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m. (Pine Bluffs HS)

3A Thermopolis at 2A #4 Burns, 7 p.m. (Burns HS)

3A Torrington vs. Arvada, CO, 7 p.m. (Old HS Gym in Burns)

2A Big Horn vs. 3A Wheatland, 7 p.m. (Burns Elem. School)

Carbon County Classic in Encampment, Hanna, & Saratoga

Rock River at Saratoga, 10 a.m.

Dubois at Saratoga, 1:30 p.m.

#3 Burlington at H.E.M., 3 p.m.

Dubois at Encampment, 4:30 p.m.

Rock River vs. #3 Burlington, 6 p.m. (at H.E.M. School)

Coal Miner’s Classic in Wright

Lusk at Wright, 9 a.m.

1A Kaycee vs. Thunder Basin Freshmen A, 10:30 a.m.

Greybull vs. #2 Wyoming Indian, noon

2A #1 Rocky Mountain vs. 3A Glenrock, 1:30 p.m.

2A Lusk vs. Thunder Basin Freshmen A, 3 p.m.

3A Glenrock vs. 2A Greybull, 4:30 p.m.

2A #2 Wyoming Indian vs. 1A Kaycee, 6 p.m.

#1 Rocky Mountain at Wright, 7:30 p.m.

Meeteetse Jamboree

2A Shoshoni vs. Cody Freshmen, 3 p.m.

2A Shoshoni at 1A Meeteetse, 6 p.m.

Oil City Tip-off Tournament in Casper

#2 Cheyenne East vs. Evanston, 3 p.m. (at NCHS)

Green River at #5 Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Re/Max Early Bird Tournament in Gillette

3A Worland vs. Scottsbluff, NE, noon (at CCHS)

3A #4 Buffalo vs. 4A Rock Springs, 3 p.m. (at TBHS)

#1 Cody at #4 Campbell County, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More (SD) at 4A #3 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Strannigan Tournament in Riverton & Lander

3A Pinedale at Riverton, 10 a.m.

3A Rawlins vs. 4A Jackson, 10 a.m. (at CWC)

4A Star Valley at 3A Lander, 10 a.m.

4A Laramie vs. 3A Powell, 10 a.m. (Lander Aux.)

Laramie at Riverton, 4 p.m.

Star Valley vs. Cheyenne South, 4 p.m. (at Riverton MS)

Jackson vs. Sheridan, 4 p.m. (CWC)

SATURDAY, DEC. 11:

Interclass

3A Lovell at 2A Tongue River, 4 p.m.

Out-of-State Opponent

1A Guernsey-Sunrise at Banner County, NE, 2 p.m.

Tournaments

Bobcat Invitational in Upton

1A #5 Riverside vs. 2A #5 Sundance, 9:30 a.m. (HS Gym)

1A Arvada-Clearmont vs. Spearfish, SD, 9:30 a.m. (MS Gym)

1A Arvada-Clearmont vs. Sheridan Freshmen, 12:30 p.m. (HS Gym)

2A #5 Sundance at 1A #3 Upton, 3:30 p.m. (HS Gym)

1A Hulett vs. Sheridan Freshmen, 3:30 p.m. (MS Gym)

Bridger Valley Tournament in Lyman & Mountain View

2A Wind River vs. 1A Little Snake River, noon (MVHS Main)

2A Wind River at 3A #5 Mountain View, 3 p.m. (MVHS Main)

1A Little Snake River at 3A #2 Lyman, 3 p.m. (LHS)

2A Big Piney vs. 1A #2 Cokeville, 6 p.m. (MVHS Main)

2A Kemmerer vs. 1A Farson-Eden, 6 p.m. (LHS)

Burns Winter Classic

Moorcroft vs. #1 Douglas, 9 a.m.

2A Big Horn vs. Arvada, CO, 10:30 a.m. (Burns Elem. School)

3A #3 Newcastle vs. 2A Lingle-Ft. Laramie, noon (Burns HS)

Thermopolis at Wheatland, 12:30 p.m. (Wheatland HS)

3A #3 Newcastle vs. 1A #1 Southeast, 3 p.m. (Burns HS)

3A Torrington at 2A Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m. (Pine Bluffs HS)

1A #1 Southeast at 2A #4 Burns, 6 p.m. (Burns HS)

Carbon County Classic in Encampment, Hanna & Saratoga

#3 Burlington at Encampment, 9 a.m.

Dubois at H.E.M., 9 a.m.

Dubois vs. Rock River, noon (at H.E.M. School)

#3 Burlington at Saratoga, 1:30 p.m.

Encampment vs. Rock River, 3 p.m. (at H.E.M. School)

Coal Miner’s Classic in Wright

#2 Wyoming Indian at Wright, 9:30 a.m.

Greybull vs. Lusk, 11 a.m.

1A Kaycee vs. 2A #1 Rocky Mountain, 12:30 p.m.

3A Glenrock vs. 2A #2 Wyoming Indian, 2 p.m.

Greybull at Wright, 3:30 p.m.

Meeteetse Jamboree

Worland Freshmen at 1A Meeteetse, noon

Cody Freshmen at 1A Meeteetse, 6 p.m.

Oil City Tip-off Tournament in Casper

Cheyenne Central vs. Evanston, 10:30 a.m. (at KWHS)

#2 Cheyenne East vs. Green River, 10:30 a.m. (at NCHS)

#5 Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 5 p.m.

Re/Max Early Bird Tournament in Gillette

3A Worland vs. 4A Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m. (at CCHS Gym 2)

4A #1 Cody vs. 3A #4 Buffalo, 1:30 p.m. (CCHS Gym 2)

Scottsbluff, NE at 4A #3 Thunder Basin, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas More (SD) at 4A #4 Campbell County, 3 p.m.

Strannigan Tournament in Riverton & Lander

3A Rawlins vs. 4A Sheridan, 9 a.m. (Riverton MS)

2A Shoshoni vs. Laramie Sophs, 9 a.m. (at CWC)

4A Cheyenne South at 3A Lander, 9 a.m.

Powell vs. Pinedale, 9 a.m. (Lander Aux.)

Cheyenne South at Riverton, 3 p.m.

Sheridan vs. Star Valley, 3 p.m. (Riverton MS)

Laramie vs. Jackson, 3 p.m. (at CWC)