Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard: Dec. 8-10, 2022
Here we go! The new season of high school basketball begins Thursday through Saturday around Wyoming.
There are 9 tournaments in the state this weekend. That makes up the bulk of the opening weekend slate, but there are other games.
If you see a game missing, please email david@wyopreps.com.
Here is the schedule of varsity games WyoPreps has:
THURSDAY, DEC. 9:
Non-Varsity Opponent
Thermopolis Freshmen at 1A Meeteetse
Tournaments
Bridger Valley Tournament in Lyman & Mountain View
Final Score: 2A Big Piney 54 1A Farson-Eden 35
Final Score: 3A #2 Lyman 61 2A Kemmerer 18
3rd Qtr: 3A #5 Mountain View 43 1A #2 Cokeville 32
Manila, UT at 3A #2 Lyman, 7 p.m. (LHS)
Burns Winter Classic
Final Score: 3A Moorcroft 66 Arvada, CO 18
3A Wheatland at 2A Pine Bluffs (PBHS)
Guernsey-Sunrise at #1 Southeast (SE Elem. School)
3A Torrington at 2A #4 Burns, 7 p.m. (Burns HS)
Oil City Tip-off Tournament in Casper
Final Score: Cheyenne Central 66 Green River 33
#2 Cheyenne East at Kelly Walsh
Evanston at #5 Natrona County
Re/Max Early Bird Tournament in Gillette
Final Score: St. Thomas More (SD) 43 3A Worland 20
Final Score: Scottsbluff, NE 57 3A #4 Buffalo 41
2nd Qtr: #1 Cody 12 #3 Thunder Basin 9
Rock Springs at #4 Campbell County
Strannigan Tournament in Riverton & Lander
Final Score: 2A Shoshoni 51 Cheyenne South Sophs 15
Sheridan at Riverton
Star Valley vs. Laramie (Riverton MS)
Cheyenne South vs. Jackson (CWC)
2nd Qtr: Powell 13 Lander 2
2nd Qtr: Pinedale 12 Rawlins 3
FRIDAY, DEC. 10:
Tournaments
Bobcat Invitational in Upton
1A Arvada-Clearmont vs. Sundance JV, 1 p.m. (HS Gym)
Hulett vs. #5 Riverside, 1 p.m. (MS Gym)
1A Hulett vs. 2A #5 Sundance, 4 p.m. (MS Gym)
#5 Riverside at #3 Upton, 5:30 p.m. (HS Gym)
Bridger Valley Tournament in Lyman & Mountain View
1A Farson-Eden at 3A #5 Mountain View, 11 a.m. (MVHS Main)
1A #2 Cokeville vs. 2A Kemmerer, 2 p.m. (MVHS Main)
2A Wind River vs. Rich, UT, 2 p.m. (LHS)
1A Little Snake River at 3A #5 Mountain View, 5 p.m. (MVHS Main)
2A Big Piney at 3A #2 Lyman, 5 p.m. (LHS)
Burns Winter Classic
Big Horn vs. Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 10 a.m. (Burns HS)
1A #1 Southeast vs. 3A Moorcroft, 10 a.m. (Old HS Gym in Burns)
3A #1 Douglas at 2A Pine Bluffs, 11:30 a.m. (Pine Bluffs HS)
3A Wheatland at 2A #4 Burns, 1 p.m. (Burns HS)
Torrington vs. Thermopolis, 1 p.m. (Old HS Gym in Burns)
1A #1 Southeast vs. 3A #1 Douglas, 4 p.m. (Burns HS)
2A Lingle-Ft. Laramie vs. 3A Moorcroft, 4 p.m. (Burns Elem. School)
3A #3 Newcastle at 2A Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m. (Pine Bluffs HS)
3A Thermopolis at 2A #4 Burns, 7 p.m. (Burns HS)
3A Torrington vs. Arvada, CO, 7 p.m. (Old HS Gym in Burns)
2A Big Horn vs. 3A Wheatland, 7 p.m. (Burns Elem. School)
Carbon County Classic in Encampment, Hanna, & Saratoga
Rock River at Saratoga, 10 a.m.
Dubois at Saratoga, 1:30 p.m.
#3 Burlington at H.E.M., 3 p.m.
Dubois at Encampment, 4:30 p.m.
Rock River vs. #3 Burlington, 6 p.m. (at H.E.M. School)
Coal Miner’s Classic in Wright
Lusk at Wright, 9 a.m.
1A Kaycee vs. Thunder Basin Freshmen A, 10:30 a.m.
Greybull vs. #2 Wyoming Indian, noon
2A #1 Rocky Mountain vs. 3A Glenrock, 1:30 p.m.
2A Lusk vs. Thunder Basin Freshmen A, 3 p.m.
3A Glenrock vs. 2A Greybull, 4:30 p.m.
2A #2 Wyoming Indian vs. 1A Kaycee, 6 p.m.
#1 Rocky Mountain at Wright, 7:30 p.m.
Meeteetse Jamboree
2A Shoshoni vs. Cody Freshmen, 3 p.m.
2A Shoshoni at 1A Meeteetse, 6 p.m.
Oil City Tip-off Tournament in Casper
#2 Cheyenne East vs. Evanston, 3 p.m. (at NCHS)
Green River at #5 Natrona County, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Re/Max Early Bird Tournament in Gillette
3A Worland vs. Scottsbluff, NE, noon (at CCHS)
3A #4 Buffalo vs. 4A Rock Springs, 3 p.m. (at TBHS)
#1 Cody at #4 Campbell County, 6 p.m.
St. Thomas More (SD) at 4A #3 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Strannigan Tournament in Riverton & Lander
3A Pinedale at Riverton, 10 a.m.
3A Rawlins vs. 4A Jackson, 10 a.m. (at CWC)
4A Star Valley at 3A Lander, 10 a.m.
4A Laramie vs. 3A Powell, 10 a.m. (Lander Aux.)
Laramie at Riverton, 4 p.m.
Star Valley vs. Cheyenne South, 4 p.m. (at Riverton MS)
Jackson vs. Sheridan, 4 p.m. (CWC)
SATURDAY, DEC. 11:
Interclass
3A Lovell at 2A Tongue River, 4 p.m.
Out-of-State Opponent
1A Guernsey-Sunrise at Banner County, NE, 2 p.m.
Tournaments
Bobcat Invitational in Upton
1A #5 Riverside vs. 2A #5 Sundance, 9:30 a.m. (HS Gym)
1A Arvada-Clearmont vs. Spearfish, SD, 9:30 a.m. (MS Gym)
1A Arvada-Clearmont vs. Sheridan Freshmen, 12:30 p.m. (HS Gym)
2A #5 Sundance at 1A #3 Upton, 3:30 p.m. (HS Gym)
1A Hulett vs. Sheridan Freshmen, 3:30 p.m. (MS Gym)
Bridger Valley Tournament in Lyman & Mountain View
2A Wind River vs. 1A Little Snake River, noon (MVHS Main)
2A Wind River at 3A #5 Mountain View, 3 p.m. (MVHS Main)
1A Little Snake River at 3A #2 Lyman, 3 p.m. (LHS)
2A Big Piney vs. 1A #2 Cokeville, 6 p.m. (MVHS Main)
2A Kemmerer vs. 1A Farson-Eden, 6 p.m. (LHS)
Burns Winter Classic
Moorcroft vs. #1 Douglas, 9 a.m.
2A Big Horn vs. Arvada, CO, 10:30 a.m. (Burns Elem. School)
3A #3 Newcastle vs. 2A Lingle-Ft. Laramie, noon (Burns HS)
Thermopolis at Wheatland, 12:30 p.m. (Wheatland HS)
3A #3 Newcastle vs. 1A #1 Southeast, 3 p.m. (Burns HS)
3A Torrington at 2A Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m. (Pine Bluffs HS)
1A #1 Southeast at 2A #4 Burns, 6 p.m. (Burns HS)
Carbon County Classic in Encampment, Hanna & Saratoga
#3 Burlington at Encampment, 9 a.m.
Dubois at H.E.M., 9 a.m.
Dubois vs. Rock River, noon (at H.E.M. School)
#3 Burlington at Saratoga, 1:30 p.m.
Encampment vs. Rock River, 3 p.m. (at H.E.M. School)
Coal Miner’s Classic in Wright
#2 Wyoming Indian at Wright, 9:30 a.m.
Greybull vs. Lusk, 11 a.m.
1A Kaycee vs. 2A #1 Rocky Mountain, 12:30 p.m.
3A Glenrock vs. 2A #2 Wyoming Indian, 2 p.m.
Greybull at Wright, 3:30 p.m.
Meeteetse Jamboree
Worland Freshmen at 1A Meeteetse, noon
Cody Freshmen at 1A Meeteetse, 6 p.m.
Oil City Tip-off Tournament in Casper
Cheyenne Central vs. Evanston, 10:30 a.m. (at KWHS)
#2 Cheyenne East vs. Green River, 10:30 a.m. (at NCHS)
#5 Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 5 p.m.
Re/Max Early Bird Tournament in Gillette
3A Worland vs. 4A Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m. (at CCHS Gym 2)
4A #1 Cody vs. 3A #4 Buffalo, 1:30 p.m. (CCHS Gym 2)
Scottsbluff, NE at 4A #3 Thunder Basin, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas More (SD) at 4A #4 Campbell County, 3 p.m.
Strannigan Tournament in Riverton & Lander
3A Rawlins vs. 4A Sheridan, 9 a.m. (Riverton MS)
2A Shoshoni vs. Laramie Sophs, 9 a.m. (at CWC)
4A Cheyenne South at 3A Lander, 9 a.m.
Powell vs. Pinedale, 9 a.m. (Lander Aux.)
Cheyenne South at Riverton, 3 p.m.
Sheridan vs. Star Valley, 3 p.m. (Riverton MS)
Laramie vs. Jackson, 3 p.m. (at CWC)