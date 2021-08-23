Wyoming High School Football Week 0 Scoreboard: Aug. 27-28, 2021

Welcome to the 2021 high school football season. It's the first week with games during the final weekend in August.

All Class 4A teams will play, while the other four classes can play a game if they choose to. Some schools are opting to just scrimmage to get ready for Week 1.

This is the schedule for Week 0. The schedule is subject to change. If a time is incorrect, please email david@wyopreps.com with an update.

Week 0

Friday, Aug. 27

Class 4A

Campbell County at #4 Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

#3 Sheridan at Laramie, 6 p.m.

#1 Thunder Basin at #1 Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

#5 Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

#3 Powell at Riverton, 6 p.m.

Interclass

2A #2 Wheatland at 3A Rawlins, 7 p.m.

Out-of-State Matchups

Malad, ID at 2A #4 Lyman, 2 p.m.

2A Big Piney at Bear Lake, ID, 6 p.m.

Hot Springs, SD at 2A Newcastle, 6 p.m.

3A Evanston at Ben Lomond, UT, 7 p.m.

Teton, ID at 3A #1 Jackson, 7 p.m.

3A #5 Star Valley at Summit Academy, UT, 7 p.m.

2A Burns at Yuma, CO, 7 p.m.

Gering, NE at 2A #1 Torrington, 7 p.m.

1A-6 Man #1 Meeteetse at Bridger, MT, 7 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

Natrona Soph at 2A Glenrock, noon

Scrimmages and Jamborees

1A-6 Man: Dubois, Guernsey-Sunrise, & Midwest at Encampment, noon

2A: #5 Lovell at Tongue River, 2 p.m.

2A Pinedale at 3A Lander, 4 p.m.

2A Cokeville, Green River JV at 2A Kemmerer, 4 p.m.

1A-9 Man: Lingle-Ft. Laramie at #4 Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m.

1A-9 Man: #2 Lusk, #3 Shoshoni, Wind River, & Wright, 4 p.m. (at Casper Natrona HS)

3A: #4 Douglas at #2 Cody, 5 p.m.

3A Buffalo at 2A Big Horn, 6 p.m.

2A #3 Mountain View at 3A Green River, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Scrimmages and Jamborees

1A 9-Man: Greybull, Riverside, #4 Rocky Mountain, Saratoga, 9 a.m. (at Shoshoni)

3A Worland at 2A Thermopolis, 10 a.m.

1A-9 Man: Moorcroft vs. #1 Southeast, 10 a.m. (at Lusk)

Open Date: Burlington, Farson-Eden, H.E.M., Hulett, Kaycee, Little Snake River, St. Stephens, Upton-Sundance, Wyoming Indian.

