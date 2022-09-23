Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard: Sept. 22-24, 2022

It's Week 4 for Wyoming high school football, and games are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Every team is in action, and for the first time this season, all five classifications feature conference games.

Here is the Week 4 Scoreboard. This is the spot to find game scores throughout this weekend.

The games are listed by classification or other designation. The games are also listed by kick-off times with ones involving ranked teams given a higher priority.

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 22

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: Greybull 56 Wyoming Indian 14

Class 1A-6 Man

Final Score: #3 Burlington 54 Meeteetse 16

Friday, Sept. 23

Class 4A

3rd Qtr: #3 Natrona 51 Cheyenne South 0

Halftime: Campbell County 28 Kelly Walsh 13

4th Qtr: #4 Cheyenne Central 42 Laramie 0

Halftime: #1 Cheyenne East 34 Rock Springs 7

2nd Qtr: #2 Sheridan 14 #5 Thunder Basin 3

Class 3A

Final Score: #2 Star Valley 21 Evanston 0

Final Score: #1 Cody 54 #4 Jackson 7

2nd Qtr: #3 Buffalo 16 Lander 7

3rd Qtr: #5 Douglas 22 #5 Worland 7

2nd Qtr: Green River 8 Powell 0

2nd Qtr: Riverton 14 Rawlins 6

Class 2A

Final Score: Cokeville 35 Kemmerer 12 - Dayton had 3 rush TDs for the Panthers.

Final Score: #3 Lyman 28 #4 Mountain View 10

4th Qtr: #2 Tongue River 21 Newcastle 7

3rd Qtr: #5 Big Horn 21 Torrington 0

4th Qtr: Burns 21 Upton-Sundance 8

1st Qtr: Wheatland 7 Glenrock 0

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: #3 Wind River 20 #5 Big Piney 18 - Burk with the game-winning TD for the Cougars.

3rd Qtr: #1 Pine Bluffs 49 Moorcroft 0

Halftime: Saratoga 56 Guernsey-Sunrise 0

1st Qtr: #2 Shoshoni 7 Rocky Mountain 6

1st Qtr: #4 Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Wright

Final Score: Riverside 1 St. Stephens 0 - Rebels win by forfeit

2nd Qtr: Southeast 7 Lusk 0

Class 1A-6 Man

Final Score: #4 Encampment 70 H.E.M. 0

Final Score: #5 Kaycee 48 Midwest 33

Out-of-State Opponent

Final Score: Thermopolis 28 Rich County, Utah, 24

Saturday, Sept. 24

Class 2A

Pinedale at #1 Lovell, 1 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

Farson-Eden at #2 Dubois, 2 p.m.

Final Score: Hulett 1 Ten Sleep 0 - Red Devils win by forfeit

Non-Varsity Opponent

Green River JV at #1 Little Snake River, 1 p.m.