UPDATE: WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird said, "they are still in meetings this week."

It’s time to get ready to play fall sports in the Cowboy State.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) has on its website a statement regarding the return to competition this fall.

“There has been an inordinate amount of effort put forth by several individuals and groups to plan and make returning our educational based activities a possibility this fall. Please follow all guidelines that your school district and local health department have implemented. Please do not be selfish, which could make our state have to backtrack as some of the other states are currently having to do. This will only delay or make us go through another scenario like we had in the spring.

The link below has the guidelines that have been sent to the schools for returning students/athletes back to campus. These are recommendations and school districts have worked with their local health departments to formulate their plans. There is also a document that shows the decisions that were made at our Board Meeting in June.”

The WHSAA included links to COVID-19 Guidelines and Recommendations, as well as, COVID-19 Sport Rules Considerations.

Fall sports practices are scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 10 for golf, tennis, and football teams in Class 4A. The rest of the fall sports, volleyball, cross country, girls’ swimming & diving, and the other four classes in football, can start practicing on Monday, Aug. 17.

The first competitions for golf and tennis can be on Wednesday, Aug. 12, while the other four can have their first contest on Thursday, Aug. 27.

The golf state championships are scheduled for Sept. 18-19 in Kemmerer, Evanston, and Casper. The state tennis championships will be Sept. 24-26 in Gillette. The third culminating event is the cross country state championships, which return to Afton on Oct. 24. The state championships for volleyball and girls’ swimming & diving are the same weekend of Nov. 5-7. Volleyball is in Casper at the Events Center, while swim is in Laramie. The state football championships are scheduled for War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Nov. 13-14.

One of the next steps that the WHSAA and school athletic directors are undertaking is revising schedules to replace large competitions like big cross country meets, volleyball invitationals, and swimming & diving meets, with smaller-sized events. That rescheduling meeting is set for Monday, Aug. 3. This means fall sports schedules will be changing.

WyoPreps will update this story with more information once we hear back from the WHSAA.

Source: WHSAA