Wyoming has a Chance to See Northern Lights Tonight

The National Weather Service is saying there is a good chance Wyomingites will see the Northern Lights tonight, July 23.

The best viewing times will be between midnight and 3:00 a.m.

The best way to view them is by finding a dark place away from light pollution. Then look to the north, northeast close to the horizon. The forecast says there likely won't be too much sky cover. The aurora borealis will show up as a glowing green to the naked eye.

The lights are caused by atoms and molecules in Earth's atmosphere colliding with particles from the Sun.