From harsh winter weather to dry air and everyday stress, Wyomingites face unique challenges when it comes to hair care—and many are turning to the internet for answers. New search data reveals the hair concerns weighing most heavily on residents, with hair loss emerging as the top worry across the state.

Experts at barber shop Ruffians analyzed Google Keyword Planner data to uncover which hair-related issues Wyoming residents search for most often. Terms such as “hair loss,” “hair growth,” “dandruff,” and “hair transplant” were reviewed and ranked by average monthly search volume, offering a snapshot of the questions people are asking behind the scenes.

Hair Loss Tops the List

With an average of 587 searches per month, hair loss is Wyoming’s most searched hair concern. For many, thinning hair or shedding can be distressing, often tied to genetics, hormonal changes, stress, aging, or underlying health conditions. Hair loss can take many forms—from gradual pattern thinning to sudden stress-related shedding—and its impact is as emotional as it is physical.

The Desire for Hair Growth

Coming in a close second is hair growth, with 550 monthly searches. Healthy hair growth depends on a complex cycle of growth, rest, and renewal within the scalp’s follicles. Genetics play a major role, but factors such as nutrition, hormones, lifestyle habits, and overall health also influence how quickly and thickly hair grows—prompting many residents to look for ways to boost or restore growth.

Dandruff Remains a Common Concern

Dandruff ranks third, with 349 searches per month, highlighting how common scalp issues remain. Often caused by dry skin, product sensitivity, or conditions like eczema or seborrheic dermatitis, dandruff can lead to persistent flaking and itching. While not serious, it can be frustrating—and highly visible—making it a frequent topic of online searches.

Turning to Hair Transplants

For those seeking longer-term solutions, hair transplants come in fourth with 238 average monthly searches. The cosmetic procedure involves moving hair follicles from thicker areas of the scalp to areas affected by thinning or baldness. Advances in techniques such as follicular unit extraction (FUE) and follicular unit transplantation (FUT) have made transplants a more accessible and natural-looking option than ever before.

Concern Over Hair Thickness

Rounding out the top five is hair thickness, with 84 monthly searches. Hair thickness refers to the diameter of each strand and plays a significant role in how full and healthy hair appears. While largely determined by genetics, thickness can also be affected by health, diet, and hair care practices—leading many to seek advice on strengthening and volumizing their hair.

Wyoming’s Top Hair Concerns at a Glance

Hair loss – 587 searches

Hair growth – 550 searches

Dandruff – 349 searches

Hair transplant – 238 searches

Hair thickness – 84 searches

Robyn Mulgrew, store manager at Ruffians, says these concerns reflect a deeper cultural connection to hair.

“Hair is closely tied to identity, confidence, and youth,” Mulgrew explains. “Social pressures, stress, and changing beauty trends all contribute to how people feel about their hair, while the size of the hair-care industry reinforces its importance.”

She notes that while challenges like thinning, breakage, and slow growth can feel discouraging, solutions are more varied than ever.

“From natural remedies like hair oils and rice water to medical and surgical options such as hair transplants, people have choices,” she says. “The most effective approach is proactive care—maintaining a healthy diet, minimizing harsh treatments like excessive heat or bleaching, and avoiding habits like smoking or heavy alcohol use.”

As Wyoming residents continue to search for answers, one thing is clear: hair care is about more than appearance—it’s about confidence, self-expression, and feeling good in your own skin.

