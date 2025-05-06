Wyoming Grizzly Bear Removed from Calving Pasture

The Wyoming Game and Fish Departmetn has decided to relocate an adult male grizzly bear.

The bear was moved to the Ghost Creek drainage about 60 miles northwest of Cody on May 2.

Per Game and Fish, the bear was not responsible for cattle depredation, but it was still relocated.

WHY RELOCATION?

The agency states that grizzly bear relocation is a management tool large carnivore biologists use to minimize conflicts between humans and grizzly bears. Bears that are considered a threat to human safety are not relocated. In some cases, a bear may be removed from the population if it cannot be relocated successfully.

Capture is necessary when other deterrents or preventative options are exhausted or unattainable. Once the animal is captured, all circumstances are taken into account when determining if the individual should be relocated. If relocation is warranted, a site is determined by considering the age, sex, and type of conflict the bear was involved in as well as potential human activity nearby.

Grizzly bears are only relocated into the recovery zone or adjacent areas. With any relocation, Game and Fish consults with appropriate agencies to minimize the chance of future conflicts and maximize the relocated grizzly bear’s survival.

HOW THE PUBLIC CAN HELP

Game and Fish continues to stress the importance of the public’s responsibility in bear management and the importance of keeping all attractants such as food, garbage, horse feed, bird seed unavailable to bears. Reducing attractants available to bears reduces human-bear conflicts, and in some cases, relocations.

For more information on grizzly bear management and reducing the potential for conflicts, visit the Bear Wise Wyoming webpage.