The Central Wyoming Fairgrounds has temporarily closed its arena, stalls, and livestock pens through next Monday as staff complete a full cleaning and sanitization of the grounds. The proactive measure comes amid recent outbreaks of the highly contagious equine herpesvirus (EHV-1) in Texas and Oklahoma, as well as reported cases of Streptococcus equi infections—commonly known as equine strangles—across Wyoming.

Fairgrounds officials emphasized that no local outbreak has been confirmed at the facility. Instead, the closure is intended to prevent possible transmission from traveling horses or regional events.

EHV-1 and equine strangles are two of the most disruptive infectious diseases in the horse industry:

EHV-1 can cause respiratory illness, neurological symptoms, and in some cases, death. Because the virus spreads easily through nose-to-nose contact, shared equipment, or contaminated surfaces, fairgrounds and show arenas are considered high-risk environments.

Equine strangles, caused by Streptococcus equi, leads to fever, abscessed lymph nodes, and prolonged quarantine periods. While treatable, it is notorious for spreading rapidly in stabled populations.

Both diseases can shut down equine events for weeks if even a single confirmed case appears.

The decision to close and sanitize the facilities aligns with best-practice biosecurity protocols recommended by veterinarians and equine health organizations. Large event venues often serve as regional gathering points for horses of varied origins, making them critical control points in preventing disease transmission.

The fairgrounds is expected to reopen its equine facilities next Monday, contingent on the completion of sanitization procedures. Officials say they will continue monitoring regional disease reports and will adjust biosecurity protocols as needed.

Horse owners in the region are encouraged to remain vigilant, follow quarantine procedures for new or traveling horses, and consult veterinarians if any signs of respiratory illness appear.

