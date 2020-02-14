Wyoming Governor Orders Migration Corridor Conservation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife migration corridors that preserve routes used by big game herds in Wyoming must be conserved under a new executive order by the governor.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Thursday that the order preserves protections for three existing mule deer corridors in Sublette, Baggs, and Platte Valley and provides guidelines for designating additional routes.

Experts say the loss of critical habitat like migration corridors have contributed in part to population decline for some species.

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon says the designation of migration corridors throughout the state can help determine the environmental impact of projects that were previously delayed.