Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder has announced that she is running for governor of Wyoming, launching a bid to succeed term-limited Gov. Mark Gordon.

Trump endorsed Degenfelder last week on his social media platform encouraging her to enter the race with the message, “Run, Megan, run.” Degenfelder highlighted the endorsement in her campaign announcement.

“I am humbled and inspired to have the support and encouragement of President Trump,” Degenfelder said in a prepared release. She said her campaign will focus on defending Wyoming’s energy economy and pushing back against what she described as federal and cultural pressures coming from outside the state.

“Coastal elites and liberal activists are coming for our oil, gas and coal jobs,” she said. “Radical extremists seek to redefine genders, threatening our young women. And the political establishment cares more about undermining President Trump than serving the people who elected them.”

A Wyoming native, Degenfelder graduated from Natrona County High School before earning bachelor’s degrees in economics and political science from the University of Wyoming. She later completed a master’s degree in economics at the University of International Business and Economics in China.

First elected in 2022, Degenfelder currently serves as Wyoming’s state superintendent of public instruction. She joins state Sen. Eric Barlow and retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brent Bien in the race for governor, as voters look ahead to choosing a successor to Gordon, who is serving his final term due to term limits.