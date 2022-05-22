Wyoming Girls State Track Meet Day #3

The State High School track meet concluded on Saturday with the Cheyenne Central girls winning their 4th consecutive state title as they rang up 112 points to outdistance Kelly Walsh who had 96 and Natrona was 3rd with 79.

Individually in 4A girls on Saturday, Sydalee Brown of Campbell County repeated as the state champ in the 100-meter dash in 12.16. She also won the 200 in 25.09. Ella Spear of Natrona prevailed in the 400 with a clocking of 58.55. Gabby Mendoza swept the hurdle events with a time of 15.16 in the 100 and 45.37 in the 300. She was the defending 4A state champion in the 100. in the 1600 meter run, Kate Brigham of Jackson repeated as the state champion running 4.58.71. Star Valley won the 4x400 relay. In the 4A girl's field events, Elayna Chafee of Kelly Walsh was the repeat state champion in the triple jump at 38-1.25 with her teammate Abi Milby winning the pole vault at 11 feet even.

Over in 3A girls, Eva Nitschke of Rawlins swept the hurdle events as she ran 15.03 in the 100 and 45.62 in the 300. Nitschke won the 300 state title a year ago Jenna Hillman of Powell won two events on Saturday as she captured the 100 in 12.65 and the 200 in 26.59. She was the defending 3A state champion in the 200. Lily Nichols of Wheatland ran 59.05 to win the 400 and Ryann Smith of Rawlins ran 5.11.33 to take the 1600. Powell won the 4x400 meter relay and Katy Dexter of Pinedale won the discus at 125-11.

Powell repeated as the 3A team state champions with 96 points, Mountain View was 2nd with 90, and Lander 3rd with 76.5

In the 2A girls' meet, Riverside's Vaidyn Vanderploeg was a 2-event winner as she took the 100 in 12.85 and the 200 in 26.47. Jane Pendergast of Tongue River won the 400 with a time of 100.62. The 100 hurdles winner was Shelby Guest of Big Piney in 16.79 with Peyton McLaughlin of Big Horn running 48.32 to win the 300 hurdles. Moorcroft's Mallory Jones won the 1600 in 5.28.28 and Big Horn won the 4x400 relay. Ann-Marie Young placed first in the discus at 117-3

In the 2A girl's team standings, Tongue River made it back-to-back state championships with 117 points, Glenrock was 2nd with 111, and Big Piney was 3rd with 76.

Finally, in 1A, Saratoga's Whitney Bennett had a strong Saturday with a win in the 300 hurdles in 46,10 and a leap of 34-6 to take the triple jump. Jordan Stoddard of Southeast won 2 events on Saturday and four overall, making her the only 4 event winner in the entire meet. She took the tape in the 100 in 12.85 and the 200 in 26.43. Emmie Barnes of Cokeville had a moment of atonement with a win in the 100 hurdles in 15.75. Her teammate Bryli Groll won the 1600 in 5.34.07 Kaycee's Karcee Maya ran 59.72 wins the 400-meter dash.

In the team standings, Saratoga wins the 1A Girls state championship with 128 points, Southeast was 2nd with 104 and Lingle-Fort Laramie was 3rd with 86.

Take a peek at our video from Saturday's session for the ladies and a host of photos in our gallery below.

