Wyoming Boys Swept by Montana in All-Star Basketball Series

It was a rough weekend for the Wyoming Boys All-Star basketball team as they dropped 2 games in their annual series with Montana. On Friday in Gillette, Montana took over in the 2nd quarter and ran away with a 92-44 win. Montana led by 8 at the intermission and poured it on in the 2nd half. Kysar Jolley from Cheyenne East had 10 points and Carter Clark added 7. On Saturday night in Lockwood, it wasn't much better for the Wyoming team as they lost 101-66. Montana outscored Wyoming 56-35 in the 2nd half. The game by the way was played with a 35-second shot clock and Wyoming now trails in the series 67-27.

We have some photos of the game on Friday night from the Pronghorn Center at Gillette College in our gallery below and also a video to share with you as well.

Wyoming-Montana Boys Basketball All-Star Game Wyoming-Montana Boys Basketball All-Star Game