This year, the Girl Scout Cookie season is bringing something truly adventurous to your taste buds: Exploremores. Inspired by Rocky Road ice cream, these chocolatey, marshmallow-filled cookies with toasted almond–flavored crème are a sweet invitation to explore—and not just in your kitchen. Exploremores reflect the spirit of curiosity and courage at the heart of every Girl Scout, and they promise to be a new favorite alongside classics like Thin Mints® and Samoas®.

But the magic of Girl Scout Cookies goes far beyond their delicious flavors. Each season, Girl Scouts across the country transform the act of selling cookies into a powerful journey of growth. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program®, girls develop real-world skills in entrepreneurship, leadership, and collaboration. From earning badges like *My First Cookie Business* and *My Cookie Team* to mastering goal setting, decision making, and money management, every box sold is a lesson in confidence and capability.

For Girl Scouts in Wyoming, the 2026 cookie season—kicking off January 30—offers another chance to explore, innovate, and unbox brighter futures. Whether through online sales or local booths, girls are learning how to navigate challenges, connect with communities, and discover the impact they can make—one cookie at a time.

And the best part? Every purchase stays local. Proceeds fund troop travel, service projects, summer camp, and experiences that empower girls to dream bigger, lead stronger, and give back to their communities. In other words, when you buy a box of Exploremores (or any of your favorite cookies), you’re not just enjoying a treat—you’re investing in the future.

So this cookie season, embrace the spirit of exploration. Taste the adventure, support young entrepreneurs, and help Girl Scouts everywhere continue to grow, lead, and make the world a better place—one cookie at a time. After all, the sweetest journeys are the ones we share.